SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1,399.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

DBX opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248 over the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

