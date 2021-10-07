SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

