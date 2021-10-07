SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,279 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -789.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.