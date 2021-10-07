Sharon O’keefe Sells 3,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -269.69 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.