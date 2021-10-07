Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.