Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 90.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after buying an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -223.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

