Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 910 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.