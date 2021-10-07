Shell Asset Management Co. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,907,000 after buying an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

NYSE:SPG opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

