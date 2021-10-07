Shell Asset Management Co. Has $478,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

