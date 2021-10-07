Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

