Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,820 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 972,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 110,222 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Zynga stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

