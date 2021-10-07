Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 52.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RRR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

