Shelton Capital Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

