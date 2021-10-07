Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

