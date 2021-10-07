Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $5.00 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $49,172.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00009291 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

