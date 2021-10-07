Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declines By 23.7%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 392,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

