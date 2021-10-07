Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Declines By 17.9%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

