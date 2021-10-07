Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expands By 23.3%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 16,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

BKR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 9,866,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

