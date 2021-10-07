Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Rises By 23.4%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 23.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BTBT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,014. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of 150.86 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

