Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declines By 19.4%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CAH traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,181. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

