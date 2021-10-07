Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Drops By 21.2%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.5 days.

Shares of CPWHF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 6,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.