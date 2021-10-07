Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Drops By 20.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:COSM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 6,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654. Cosmos has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.
Cosmos Company Profile
