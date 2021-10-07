Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Drops By 20.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:COSM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 6,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654. Cosmos has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

