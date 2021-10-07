Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Declines By 24.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DENSO stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. Analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

