Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Increases By 18.6%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 5,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $618.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

