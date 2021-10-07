Short Interest in Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Declines By 17.9%

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVTN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,237. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $575,685.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

