Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Rises By 19.3%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:EVK opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.93. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.