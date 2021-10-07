Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Rises By 19.3%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.93. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVK. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

