Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Decreases By 24.7%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FLMMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

