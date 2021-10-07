Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Increases By 26.5%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

