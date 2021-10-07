Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Drops By 27.4%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
GNENF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $23.37.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
