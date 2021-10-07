Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Expands By 17.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,814 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter.

