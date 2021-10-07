Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Declines By 24.7%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 303,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,041. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

