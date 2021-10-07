Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Grows By 20.0%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $617.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $385.26 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.