Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Expands By 34.4%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
FSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
