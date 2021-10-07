Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Expands By 34.4%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.