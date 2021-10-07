Short Interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Declines By 20.2%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 1,211,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $731.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

