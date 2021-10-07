Short Interest in Manitok Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) Increases By 19.7%

Manitok Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MKRYF stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Manitok Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Manitok Energy

Manitok Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. The company's products include light crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in the Canadian foothills and southeast Alberta.

