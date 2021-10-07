Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declines By 17.3%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 10,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,930. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

