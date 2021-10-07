Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declines By 17.3%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 10,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,930. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
