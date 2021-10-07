Short Interest in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Declines By 21.4%

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,726,753. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.32. 562,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

