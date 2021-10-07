Short Interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Rises By 32.1%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,368. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.