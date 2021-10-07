Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Decreases By 26.9%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:NSRCF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.
About NextSource Materials
