Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Decreases By 26.9%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NSRCF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

