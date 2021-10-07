Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Drops By 15.5%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 267,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGAB opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

