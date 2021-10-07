Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 25.3%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
