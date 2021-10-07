Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Drops By 27.6%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for about 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $159.31 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $119.40 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

