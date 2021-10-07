Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Drops By 22.4%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

