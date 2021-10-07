Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 20.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

