Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Increases By 30.9%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,802.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $46.68.
Toshiba Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.