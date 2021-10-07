Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Increases By 30.9%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,802.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

