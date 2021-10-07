Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Grows By 30.8%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.36. 679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.29. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in UniFirst by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UniFirst by 21.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

