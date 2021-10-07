Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declines By 22.5%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of WHG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

