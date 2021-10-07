Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Increases By 18.3%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,278,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 12,071,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.4 days.

WYNMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.38. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

