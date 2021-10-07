Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SSSAF opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

