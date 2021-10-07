Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $118.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,133 shares of company stock worth $15,346,551. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 71.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $118.24. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

