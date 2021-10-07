Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $118.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,133 shares of company stock worth $15,346,551. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $118.24. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $120.39.
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.
